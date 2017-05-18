May 18 CESC Ltd

* March quarter PAT 2.95 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 16.31 billion rupees

* PAT in march quarter last year was 2.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 15.04 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 2.22 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2rtZOfe) Further company coverage: