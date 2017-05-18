BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 CESC Ltd
* March quarter PAT 2.95 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 16.31 billion rupees
* PAT in march quarter last year was 2.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 15.04 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 2.22 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2rtZOfe) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body