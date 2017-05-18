May 18 DB Corp Ltd:

* Consol March quarter net profit 641.9 million rupees

* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 668.7 million rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 604.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income from operations was 5.10 billion rupees

* The alerts on profit and total income from operations were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: (bit.ly/2rh7uoc) Further company coverage: