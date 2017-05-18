BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 DB Corp Ltd:
* Consol March quarter net profit 641.9 million rupees
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 668.7 million rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 604.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income from operations was 5.10 billion rupees
* The alerts on profit and total income from operations were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: (bit.ly/2rh7uoc) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body