June 30 (Reuters) - Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 518.5 million rupees versus 237.8 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income from operations 12.15 billion rupees versus 11.38 billion rupees year ago

* Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2sY09cU) Further company coverage: