BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 Dena Bank:
* March quarter net loss 5.75 billion rupees versus net loss of 3.26 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 22.97 billion rupees versus 26.37 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 9.72 billion rupees versus 9.01 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 16.27 percent versus 14.79 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 10.66 percent versus 9.52 percent previous quarter Source text: (bit.ly/2pZ7eZX) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body