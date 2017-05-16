BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 16 Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 2.68 billion rupees versus 2.93 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 296.5 million rupees versus 208.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 4.78 percent versus 7.59 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 2.58 percent versus 2.90 percent previous quarter
* Says has not recommended any dividend for FY 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body