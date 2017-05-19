BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
* March quarter net profit 242.2 million rupees versus profit 284.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 1.57 billion rupees versus 1.72 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 0.60 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2qxW5yM) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body