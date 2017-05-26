May 26 India's Divi's Laboratories Ltd

* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter total revenue from operations 10.88 billion rupees versus 11.21 billion rupees year ago

* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share

* Says got warning letter from FDA for unit -II at vishakapatnam

* Says co repsonded to observations in form 483 Source text - (bit.ly/2qjr0AG) Further company coverage: