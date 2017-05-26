BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 26 India's Divi's Laboratories Ltd
* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue from operations 10.88 billion rupees versus 11.21 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share
* Says got warning letter from FDA for unit -II at vishakapatnam
* Says co repsonded to observations in form 483 Source text - (bit.ly/2qjr0AG) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.