May 12 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

* Consol March quarter net profit 3.38 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 4.27 billion rupees

* Consol March quarter net sales 34.99 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales 36.95 billion rupees

* Recommended final dividend of 20 rupees per share

* Says "FY17 has been a challenging year due to lack of new product approvals for US market"