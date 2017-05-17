BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 17 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
* Consol march quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees
* Consol march quarter total revenue 19.38 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 0.30 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2qq2sEs) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body