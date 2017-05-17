May 17 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

* Consol march quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees

* Consol march quarter total revenue 19.38 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 0.30 rupees per share