BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 Eih Ltd:
* March quarter profit 506.7 million rupees
* March quarter total revenue 4.16 billion rupees
* Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 0.90 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2sgtrjR) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.