May 30 Eih Ltd:

* March quarter profit 506.7 million rupees

* March quarter total revenue 4.16 billion rupees

* Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 0.90 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2sgtrjR) Further company coverage: