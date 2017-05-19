May 19 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

* March quarter net profit 291 million rupees

* March quarter total income 3.72 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 285.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 3.79 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of INR 0.50 per share