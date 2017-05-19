BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
* March quarter net profit 291 million rupees
* March quarter total income 3.72 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 285.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 3.79 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of INR 0.50 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2ryyNav) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body