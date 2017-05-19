May 19 Electrosteel Castings Ltd:

* Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share

* March quarter profit 110.6 million rupees

* March quarter total income 5.53 billion rupees

* Profit in March quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 5.67 billion rupees