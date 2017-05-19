BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 Electrosteel Castings Ltd:
* Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share
* March quarter profit 110.6 million rupees
* March quarter total income 5.53 billion rupees
* Profit in March quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 5.67 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body