BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 15 Electrosteel Steels Ltd
* March quarter loss 2.93 billion rupees versus profit 2.65 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 8.03 billion rupees versus 9.55 billion rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body