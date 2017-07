July 28 (Reuters) - Elgi Equipments Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 136 million rupees versus profit 225.2 million rupees year ago

* June quarter consol total income from operations 374.6 million rupees versus 358.3 million rupees year ago

* Says in quarter margins impacted to an extent ahead of GST