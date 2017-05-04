BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 4 Emami Ltd
* Consol March quarter net profit 833.2 million rupees
* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol profit was 1.18 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter net sales 5.78 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 821.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 6.03 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 5.25 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2qCxTtm Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body