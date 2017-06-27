June 27 EMCO Ltd

* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of co to INR 750 million

* Says approved raising of funds of up to aggregate amount not exceeding INR 2.25 billion via QIP

* Says approved issue of shares up to aggregate amount not exceeding INR 750 million

* Says approved issue of optionally convertible debentures up to amount not exceeding INR 3 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2sL9vsn) Further company coverage: