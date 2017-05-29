May 29 Escorts Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 594.8 million rupees

* March quarter total income 10.62 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 183.7 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 8.24 billion rupees

* Says reappointment of Nikhil Nanda as MD

* Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share