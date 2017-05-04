BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 4 Exide Industries Ltd
* March quarter net profit after tax 1.65 billion rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of 0.80 rupees per share
* PAT in March quarter last year was INR 1.75 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 19.98 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2pIcyhX) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body