US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 India's Ministry of Finance:
* Government has divested a part of its stake in ITC to Life Insurance Corporation of India
* India's Ministry of Finance says government has received an amount of INR 66.82 billion from the transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2ne9qZS) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)