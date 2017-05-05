May 5 Firstsource Solutions Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 649 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income from operations 8.92 billion rupees

* Says employee strength at 25,871 as of March 31, 2017. Reduction of 121 employees in the quarter.

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was INR 774.9 million as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 8.69 billion

* Says Q4 annualized attrition (post 180 days) in offshore (India and Philippines) was 42.2% versus 37.5% in Q3 fy2017