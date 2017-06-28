BRIEF-India's SRF to offer & issue NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 bln
* Says to offer & issue listed, secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 billion on a private placement basis
June 28 Fortis Healthcare Ltd:
* Gets members' nod to increase in shareholding limit for FIIs to aggregate limit of 74 percent of paid up equity share capital of co
Source text - bit.ly/2t0CB5u
Further company coverage:
* Says to offer & issue listed, secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 billion on a private placement basis
* Application filed by F. M. Hammerle Textiles for corporate insolvency resolution process admitted by National Company Law Tribunal Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u1Z6HI) Further company coverage: