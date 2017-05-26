BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 100.6 million rupees versus loss 150.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 4.26 billion rupees versus 3.26 billion rupees year ago
* Says appointed Ravin Mody as CFO
* Says noted resignation of Manoj Saraf as CFO Source text: (bit.ly/2qj5X0R) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016