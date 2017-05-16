US STOCKS-Wall St at record highs on technology, health stocks strength
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 16 India's Future Group CEO says:
* Looking to build retail business in India's neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, UAE among others
* Entering into a 50-50 JV with Khimji Ramdas Group under which we plan to open 4-5 stores in Oman
* The JV is currently for the garments business and may later be extended to FMCG and food segments, the press release showed Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI)
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up