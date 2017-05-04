BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 4 Gallantt Ispat Ltd
* March quarter net profit 72.2 million rupees versus profit 41.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 1 billion rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2p8YgVG) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body