BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 11 Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees
* March quarter net sales 11.49 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 11.92 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 70 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2pCjeNN) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body