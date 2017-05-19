BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.13 billion rupees
* Says recommended a dividend of 300 pct on equity share capital
* March quarter total income from operations 7.84 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 7.06 billion rupees
* Says re-appointed Andrew Aristidou as CFO Source text: (bit.ly/2pSdPGM) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body