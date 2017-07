July 27 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* June quarter consol profit 3.33 billion rupees versus profit of 2.27 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 2.93 billion rupees

* June quarter consol revenue from operations 23.63 billion rupees versus 19.69 billion rupees last year

* Says "despite challenges in India and US markets, the performance of these businesses have been good"