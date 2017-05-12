BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 GMM Pfaudler Ltd:
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 110.1 million rupees versus profit 57.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 853.5 million rupees versus 604.2 million rupees year ago
* Approved final dividend of 1.90 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2qc7wL5) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body