June 2 India's GMR Infra
* Exec says talking to 4-5 players for divestment in
Chhattisgarh plant
* Exec says operating assets excluding Chhattisgarh and
Rajmundry at 588 MW of gas capacity
* Exec says options are open for a financial investor or IPO
for subsidiaries
* Exec says going for 45-50 billion rupees expansion at
Delhi airport
* Exec says co ready to announce financial closure of Goa
airport, sent for approval to Airports Authority of India
* Exec says we are going to monetise our roads which will
give 5-6 billion rupees
* Exec says consolidated debt for the group stands at 198.56
billion rupees
