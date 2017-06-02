June 2 India's GMR Infra

* Exec says talking to 4-5 players for divestment in Chhattisgarh plant

* Exec says operating assets excluding Chhattisgarh and Rajmundry at 588 MW of gas capacity

* Exec says options are open for a financial investor or IPO for subsidiaries

* Exec says going for 45-50 billion rupees expansion at Delhi airport

* Exec says co ready to announce financial closure of Goa airport, sent for approval to Airports Authority of India

* Exec says we are going to monetise our roads which will give 5-6 billion rupees

* Exec says consolidated debt for the group stands at 198.56 billion rupees Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)