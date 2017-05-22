May 22 India's Godrej Industries Ltd

* March quarter consol profit 952.3 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 20.26 billion rupees

* Consol loss in March quarter last year was INR 570.3 million as per Ind-AS;consol total income was INR 19.31 billion

* Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share