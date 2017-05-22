BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 22 India's Godrej Industries Ltd
* March quarter consol profit 952.3 million rupees
* March quarter consol total income 20.26 billion rupees
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was INR 570.3 million as per Ind-AS;consol total income was INR 19.31 billion
* Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.