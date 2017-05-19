May 19 Grasim Industries Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 10.64 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 114.09 billion rupees

* Consol profit in march quarter last year was 10.55 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 107.64 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 5.50 rupees per share

* Says transaction with Aditya Birla Nuvo is expected to be completed by Q2 FY18.

* Says company’s brownfield expansion at Vilayat is on track

* Says company’s commissioning of Vilayat plant is expected by q4fy18

* Says company is in the process of debottlenecking of its plants to meet the growing demand for VSF business