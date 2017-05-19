BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 Grasim Industries Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 10.64 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 114.09 billion rupees
* Consol profit in march quarter last year was 10.55 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 107.64 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 5.50 rupees per share
* Says transaction with Aditya Birla Nuvo is expected to be completed by Q2 FY18.
* Says company’s brownfield expansion at Vilayat is on track
* Says company’s commissioning of Vilayat plant is expected by q4fy18
* Says company is in the process of debottlenecking of its plants to meet the growing demand for VSF business Source text - (bit.ly/2pZD5Xu) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body