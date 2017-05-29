May 29 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

* March quarter net profit 2.38 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 14.10 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 727.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 14.60 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share