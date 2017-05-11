BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 11 India's Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
* March quarter net profit 662 million rupees
* March quarter net sales 1.57 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 1.80 rupees per share
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 516.7 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 1.48 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pAkj7V) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body