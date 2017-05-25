May 25 Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

* March quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.19 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 2.72 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 994.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 2.45 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: