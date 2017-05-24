BRIEF-Essel Propack seeks members' nod to re-designate Ashok Goel as chairman, MD
* Seeks members' nod to declare dividend of INR 2.40 per share for the financial year 2016-17
May 24 GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd:
* March quarter net loss 2.06 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 258.5 million rupees
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 172.5 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 200.4 million rupees versus profit 59.5 million rupees year ago