FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies June-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 27, 2017 / 3:02 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies June-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd

* Board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of company for financial year 2017-18

* June quarter consol profit 22.11 billion rupees versus profit of 20.56 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 20.54 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 124.62 billion rupees versus 116.26 billion rupees last year

* Says FY'18 revenues are expected to grow between 10.5% to 12.5% in constant currency

* June quarter gross employee addition 9,462

* June quarter attrition in IT services (LTM) 16.2 percent

* Clients added in June quarter up 2.4 percent

* Says FY’18 expected operating margin (EBIT) range is from 19.5% to 20.5% Source text - bit.ly/2uzh5Hx Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.