BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies June-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd

* Board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of company for financial year 2017-18

* June quarter consol profit 22.11 billion rupees versus profit of 20.56 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 20.54 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 124.62 billion rupees versus 116.26 billion rupees last year

* Says FY'18 revenues are expected to grow between 10.5% to 12.5% in constant currency

* June quarter gross employee addition 9,462

* June quarter attrition in IT services (LTM) 16.2 percent

* Clients added in June quarter up 2.4 percent

* Says FY'18 expected operating margin (EBIT) range is from 19.5% to 20.5%