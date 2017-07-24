FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-India's HDFC Bank exec: have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Breakingviews
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
South Asia
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 24, 2017 / 8:16 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's HDFC Bank exec: have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar says:

* Have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans

* Not too much greenfield CAPEX led loan demand but seeing refinancing and working capital related opportunities

* Sees NIM between 4 and 4.3 percent on an annualised basis

* Gross NPA at 1.24 percent certainly at the higher end

* Had exposure to one of the 12 cos being taken to bankruptcy

* That loan is partially sold and remaining fully provided for Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.