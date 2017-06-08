BRIEF-Sphere Global Services appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO
Appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO
June 8 Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd:
* Clarifies on news item "HDIL fails to repay loan, CBI seizes its Kurla property"
* Housing Development And Infrastructure - Received possession notice from the Central Bank Of India on account of NPA due to technical reasons
* Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd - "Written to the Central Bank of India for closure of the said loan and reply is awaited"


Says signed agreement to acquire 46 percent equity in Heptagon Technologies Pvt Ltd on June 21