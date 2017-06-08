June 8 Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd:

* Clarifies on news item "HDIL fails to repay loan, CBI seizes its Kurla property"

* Housing Development And Infrastructure - Received possession notice from the Central Bank Of India on account of NPA due to technical reasons

* Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd - "Written to the Central Bank of India for closure of the said loan and reply is awaited"

Source text - bit.ly/2r54CLP

