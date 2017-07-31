FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct
July 31, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Hexaware Technologies Ltd:

* June quarter consol profit 1.22 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.16 billion rupees

* June quarter consol revenue from operations 9.84 billion rupees

* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 979.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenue from operations was 8.70 billion rupees

* Says signed 5 new clients in June quarter

* Says attrition at end of June 2017 was 13.8 percent

* Says headcount stood at 13098 at end of Q2 2017

