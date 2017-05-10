BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 10 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
* March quarter net profit 304 million rupees versus profit 67.1 million rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 0.10 rupees per share
* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees versus 2.91 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2pj3Wl0) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body