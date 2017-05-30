May 30 Hindalco Industries Ltd:

* March quarter profit from continuing operations 5.03 billion rupees

* Hindalco industries ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 4.49 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 119.70 billion rupees

* Profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 4.01 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 94.72 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 1.10 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2r6IMpG) Further company coverage: