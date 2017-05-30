BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 Hindalco Industries Ltd:
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 5.03 billion rupees
* Hindalco industries ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 4.49 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 119.70 billion rupees
* Profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 4.01 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 94.72 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 1.10 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2r6IMpG) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.