BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 26 Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
* March quarter PAT 18.19 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 12.17 billion rupees
* March quarter Income from ops 586.69 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 1.10 rupees per share
* Says recommended issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2
* Says average grm for year ended march 2017 was $6.20 per bbl versus $6.68 per bbl last year
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 13.88 billion rupees as per ind-as; income from operations was 481.45 billion rupees
* The profit and income from operations alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2s2uKD6 Further company coverage:
