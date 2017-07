July 24 (Reuters) - Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd

* June quarter profit 2.11 billion rupees versus profit 1.39 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter total revenue 9.29 billion rupees versus 8.91 billion rupees year ago

* Says co made provision for NPA of INR 22.65 billion as on June 30