May 4 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 20.44 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 20.14 rupees

* March quarter total income 85.15 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 26.07 billion rupees ; total income was 92.26 billion rupees

* Recommended final dividend of 15 rupees per share

* Says debt-equity ratio as on march 31, 2017 is 7.06 Source text: (bit.ly/2quYUS0)