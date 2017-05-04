BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 4 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 20.44 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 20.14 rupees
* March quarter total income 85.15 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 26.07 billion rupees ; total income was 92.26 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of 15 rupees per share
* Says debt-equity ratio as on march 31, 2017 is 7.06 Source text: (bit.ly/2quYUS0)
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body