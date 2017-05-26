May 26 India's Hpcl

* Chairman says net profit 62.09 billion rupees for 2016/17 on standalone basis, up 66 percent

* Chairman says signed revised mou with rajasthan government for integrated petroleum and petrochemical refinery at revised capital cost of 431.29 billion rupees

* Chairman on merger plan of oil companies - "actual model yet to emerge"

* Chairman says received nod for borrowing 60 billion rupees until dec Further company coverage: