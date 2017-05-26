BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 India's Hpcl
* Chairman says net profit 62.09 billion rupees for 2016/17 on standalone basis, up 66 percent
* Chairman says signed revised mou with rajasthan government for integrated petroleum and petrochemical refinery at revised capital cost of 431.29 billion rupees
* Chairman on merger plan of oil companies - "actual model yet to emerge"
* Chairman says received nod for borrowing 60 billion rupees until dec Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016