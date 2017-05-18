BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 18 HSIL Ltd
* Constituted strategic initiative committee of directors to evaluate options in relation to potential restructuring/ realignment of co's businesses
* India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd