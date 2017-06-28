BRIEF-India's Patel Integrated Logistics executed loan documents worth INR 50 mln with SIDBI
* Executed loan documents worth INR 50 million with SIDBI for setting up warehouse facility at Bangalore
June 28 Hubtown Ltd:
* Seeks members' nod to issue securities through qualified institutions placement on a private placement basis to QIBs
