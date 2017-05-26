US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by health, consumer shares
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
May 26 IDBI Bank Ltd
* Chief says expects lower bad loan additions, credit costs in 2017/18 than last fiscal year - CNBC TV18 Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
June 23 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened little changed on Friday amid concerns over oil prices, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly lower, weighed down by Caterpillar.