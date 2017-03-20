March 20 India's Idea Cellular and Vodafone Plc:

* Vodafone exec says deal consistent with India telecoms M&A rules

* Idea exec says founders buying extra stake from Vodafone will not be funded by any listed Aditya Birla Group Co

* Vodafone exec says need to shed a small amount of spectrum

* Vodafone exec says pending income tax demand has nothing to do with current deal

* Idea exec says there will be many exciting opportunities for both Idea and Vodafone employees, don't see significant job cuts

* Vodafone exec says both brands i.e. Idea and Vodafone to continue