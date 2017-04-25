BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 25 India's IDFC Bank
* Exec says actively looking at several inorganic options
* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4
* Exec says gross value of bad loans sold to ARCs in Q4 about 40 billion rupees
* Exec says telecom sector loan exposure is to strongest companies in industry
* Exec says aims to take retail loans share to 50 pct in 36 months from 25 pct currently NOTE: IDFC Bank CEO Rajiv Lall and Group CFO Sunil Kakar were speaking to reporters on a conference call after Q4 results Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17